>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: BABA -3.25% INTC +1.99% SLV -6.8% EWJ +0.7% IJS +0.18% CVX +1.04% MDY +1.24% UL +0.29% SAP -0.32% EWU +0.51% WBA -0.35% TDOC +1.94%

Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFS Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,334 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 80,504 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 626,028 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  4. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 224,015 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
  5. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 132,251 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $440.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.693100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $129.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 189.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 53.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFS Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. GFS Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GFS Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GFS Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GFS Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)