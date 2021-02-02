GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Unilever NV, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Bank of America Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,334 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 80,504 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.65% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 626,028 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 224,015 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 132,251 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $440.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.693100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $129.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $258.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 23,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 189.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 69,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 101.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 53.11%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.