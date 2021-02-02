Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Jackson Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Datadog Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Zynga Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LAD, VRNS, MARA, ARES, AY, ZS, EDU, PTON, TSLA, NVDA, SQ, VWO, MDY, BLNK, RKT, DIS, VT, MVIS, TLRY,
- Added Positions: VOO, LRCX, MSFT, DDOG, BIL, GE, ABBV, SPCE, V, CRM, MA, FB, SBUX, STE, ADBE, ACN, KLAC, GOOGL, UNH, ROP, NKE, VEEV, BABA, UPS, ABT, QCOM, TXN, IYW, MMC, ITW, HD, GRMN, AES, APD, CHD, BLK, CSX, WEC, LNT, AEE, AEP, AWR, WTRG, AZN, AWK, ANTM, VZ, D, NEE, MCD, ADSK, NOW, RNG, CSGP, PFE, NFLX, IWF, GOOG, DSS, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, AMD, LMT, ZNGA, AMZN, QQQ, KODK, SHV, TSM, IVV, VV, MGC, VUG, VGSH, AAPL, OEF, WMT, SCHX, SPYG, SPLG, XLG, MGK, FTEC, SWBI, IXN, IWM, AVGO, MRK, MXIM, ETN,
- Sold Out: SPY, ICE, INTC, GILD, SPLK, K, PENN, NIO, ERIE, MU, F, HPE, UERX,
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 675,005 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 425,496 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 48,310 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,179 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,139 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $274.65. The stock is now traded at around $337.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.79. The stock is now traded at around $188.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Patent Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.113600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $41 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $45.37. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $33.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 174.54%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 62,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 203.97%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $511.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 18,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 234.41%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.222400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 335,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 149.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.95.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97.
