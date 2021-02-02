Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 945,765 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 958,899 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 850,866 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,560 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,507 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.42%

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $175.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 19,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $566.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.21%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 70,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 88.06%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 44,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 142.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 108,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 68,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.795900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 100,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3404.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.