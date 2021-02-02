WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, BlackRock Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Cathay General Bancorp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Humana Inc

Investment company WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, BlackRock Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Total SE, AbbVie Inc, sells Cathay General Bancorp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Humana Inc, SAP SE, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2020Q4, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BLK, PM, TOT, PYPL, NOW, VRTX, EWBC, NCLH, XNET,
- Added Positions: IAU, ABBV, AMZN, AVGO, NFLX, MSFT, LMT, GNW, JNJ, IYC, MRK, AMGN, HD, KO, ITA, DG, AAPL, HON, GPC, NVDA, CMCSA, T, UNH, ICE, FB, V, ADBE, DHR, FTNT, ATVI, ISRG, GOOGL, NDAQ, CHD, KSU, CRM, COST, BP,
- Reduced Positions: CATY, SPY, XLV, IHI, XLK, VUG, TSM, QQQ, ANTM, FBT, KL, FDN, BAC, INFY, BAX, LH, SCHW,
- Sold Out: HUM, SAP, EL, EW, IWF, CP, IVW,
For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,142,600 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,108 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,477 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,154 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,752 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36%
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $732.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $79.802200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 42,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Total SE (TOT)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 74,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $248.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $587.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $216.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,142,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 96,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 124.57%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $551.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 242.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.446400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $93.308900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15.
