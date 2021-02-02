Atlanta Capital Group Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Atlanta Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Group. As of 2020Q4, Atlanta Capital Group owns 300 stocks with a total value of $674 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLUG, SHOP, FL, VRP, PINS, SCHD, IYJ, ARKK, STAG, IEFA, ARKG, BIV, BSV, FNDE, FTC, XBI, IJK, VHT, VNQ, CB, SNOW, ETSY, TWTR, NVEE, AVGO, PM, BEAT, TJX, SYNA, MAR, LKFN, HAS, DLR, PBCT,

MINT, TOTL, IGSB, IVW, IYW, VNLA, SCHW, CVS, FDX, LMBS, IYF, VGSH, VUG, XLB, IWP, CRWD, VTIP, THO, COP, VIG, VTI, IQLT, ITA, IYC, GLD, FTCS, FDN, IVV, IWF, IWM, UNH, PG, XLV, CVX, C, NEE, IBM, TAP, NFLX, ALXN, WRK, TMO, RTX, VLO, TSLA, SQ, XLP, VGT, FVD, ROKU, DG, DAL, WM, SYK, EQNR, SIRI, DGX, NYCB, LMT, DOV, AMGN, Reduced Positions: MMM, EEM, BABA, DGRW, SJNK, EES, EZM, EFG, JKH, BRK.B, CI, ALB, AAPL, JLL, VMW, XOM, MRK, VMC, PYPL, GSY, DIS, ITOT, T, MS, PWR, DVY, EFAV, IYH, IYM, ADP, INTC, JPM, LOW, PEP, V, FB, JKL, AXP, BAC, FIS, KO, HON, JNJ, NVDA, QCOM, UNP, LPRO, EPS, VYM, AOS, D, GIS, TT, MDT, MU, NKE, ORCL, PFE, SNY, VZ, WMT, MA, ANET, FEM, FTEC, SPLV, SPY, ABT, AFL, MO, TFC, BLK, BA, VIAC, CAT, DUK, LLY, ASUR, GD, HUBB, KMB, PAYX, SWKS, SO, SYY, TGT, WFC, RDS.B, GLUU, VFF, ABBV, DOCU, DEM, DHS, FXU, GSIE, SCHV, VOO, XLF, XLK, XLU,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,322 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% 3M Co (MMM) - 212,560 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,303 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,991 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 436,360 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $23.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1224.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $96.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 794.17%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 114,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 120.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 333,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 313,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 237.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 563.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 41,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in EVO Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $25.14.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Atlanta Capital Group sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.