Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

New York City, NY, based Investment company Delta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, sells Unilever NV, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,252 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Sony Corp (SNE) - 54,524 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 36,365 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 13,291 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,265 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.693100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 38,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 32,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $102.28. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $76.08. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 73.89%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $149.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Delta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.