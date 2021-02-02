Cabot Money Management Inc Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Coupa Software Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays

Salem, MA, based Investment company Cabot Money Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Coupa Software Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Tesla Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cabot Money Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Cabot Money Management Inc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $636 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FNDE, VRP, NEE, CLVT, RSP, EWX, VTI, HON, VB, ZBRA, QCLN, ADP, PAYX, REZ,
- Added Positions: VTIP, FNDA, FM, SYY, OMC, MTUM, AJG, BRK.B, JPM, AMGN, NEM, OZK, CDW, CHKP, HDB, TJX, VZ, CHE, V, MELI, EBAY, SPTM, IEX, HYS, FRC, DIS, CTAS, HXL, FDX, TDTT, QUAL, VLUE, MSFT, ROK, SCHA, SPDW, NVO, ESGE, IMTM, GOOGL, JNJ, LQD, IVE, PEP, GDX, ECL, LLY, BABA, GE, PG, TMO, IGSB, IVV, D, LOW, PFE, ABT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, COUP, FLRN, TSLA, PAYC, MBB, GLDM, SCHF, SCHE, AMZN, SNE, TSM, SCHG, SCHO, XOM, VALE, TAN, FLOT, SCHC, SCHB, VCSH, QQQ, IWM, BSCM, BSCL, CVX, ADBE, ABMD, UPS, RPM, KO, SCHZ,
- Sold Out: GDXJ, TOTL, MCD,
For the details of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of CABOT MONEY MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,720 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 195,724 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 282,697 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 12,208 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 626,124 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 332,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 140,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 61,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Cabot Money Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.27 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $47.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 166.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.373700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 139,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E by 364.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.846900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund (FM)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Frontier 100 Fund by 117.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $28.56, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 150,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 114,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 174,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Cabot Money Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $171.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cabot Money Management Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.
