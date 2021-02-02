Trust Co Of Virginia Buys TC Energy Corp, Lowe's Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Lowe's Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Facebook Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Markel Corp, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2020Q4, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 176 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TRP, RTX, AXP, IWP, LEG, MPC, PNFP, WAT, GE, YUM,
- Added Positions: D, VCIT, LOW, HD, VMBS, ICF, GVI, QLTA, NSC, FB, MAS, NOC, VCLT, TFC, NVS, DEO, AVGO, VZ, VONG, WMT, XLC, XLV, IVV, CAG, CVX, XLP, BND, AMAT, AEP,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, MRK, PEP, MSFT, VB, VO, SPY, EFA, UNH, MCHP, IEFA, PG, JNJ, IRM, TROW, FOXA, FAST, EFAV, PM, CSX, BLK, AMGN, VNQ, APTV, DGRW, MDLZ, VFC, VT, VWO, WM, T, GOOG, MO, AMZN, AVD, INTC, GPN, DUK, RGCO, ABBV, VEA, BRK.B, XLI, PRU, CL, MUB, IXUS, IWB, IJH, BAC, DWM, WBA, GOOGL, MAR, TIP, IBM, BIV, AJG, NEE, UPS, TXN, OTIS, XLE, CARR, RF, IGSB, PNC, PAYX, DHR,
- Sold Out: BSV, MKL, DOW, IP, K,
For the details of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+virginia+/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 177,962 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 166,235 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,173 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 202,627 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,472 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 79,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $250.74, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $289.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $122.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $167.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 139.98%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $268.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.36.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $67.14, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA .
