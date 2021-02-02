>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC Buys Extended Stay America Inc, Valero Energy Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Fox Corp, Fox Corp

February 02, 2021 | About: STAY +0.69% VLO +2.99% ABT -0.56% ABBV +1.55% SPY +1.75% PFE -2.15% SBUX +3.43% FOX -3.36% FOXA -3.92% DFFN +2.85%

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Swift Run Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Extended Stay America Inc, Valero Energy Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Pfizer Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Fox Corp, Fox Corp, DexCom Inc, WSFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swift+run+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,068 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 87,285 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,670 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 60,671 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
  5. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 97,975 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 137.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 74,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $27.72.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96.

Sold Out: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.93, with an estimated average price of $0.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Swift Run Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)