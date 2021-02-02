Swift Run Capital Management, LLC Buys Extended Stay America Inc, Valero Energy Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Fox Corp, Fox Corp

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Swift Run Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Extended Stay America Inc, Valero Energy Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Pfizer Inc, Starbucks Corp, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Fox Corp, Fox Corp, DexCom Inc, WSFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, PFE, SBUX,
- Added Positions: STAY, VLO, BX, AAPL, GM, HCA, ABT, ABBV, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, LSXMK, HUN, DXCM, WSFS, CMCSA, AMLP, MSFT, VGSH, VRT, GRA, HHC, KO, V, MPC, LSXMA,
- Sold Out: FOX, FOXA, DFFN,
For the details of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swift+run+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 28,068 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 87,285 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,670 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 60,671 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 97,975 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 137.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $13.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 74,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 98.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $121.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $27.72.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.96.Sold Out: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.63 and $0.93, with an estimated average price of $0.78.
