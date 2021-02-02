Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys Phillips 66, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNP, VIOO, RE, NET, KRG, ISTB, VTIP, CLDR, YNDX, CSQ, SSYS, AKU, VICI, IUSB, RAD, RMD, UAA, CRUS, SHYG, PRK, NKLA, AB, FEP, IEI, BOE, WDFC, BLV, ARW, CMRX, WIX, BNTX, FXI, VYMI, SWCH, ICLR, DBA, EXAS, MKL, POWL, USCI, NMR, RPG, CHRW, BLNK, SBOW, FITB, AMN, CMBM, CXO, IDCC, BCX, OKE, FWONK, FOXA, EMLP, CTSH, DEM, HLF, STNE, CORT, GDS, APRN, AVLR, CARR, CUK, LNG, CHL, FVE, FSLY, DOV, HEI, JFIN, IQV, SYF, HOG, PEAK, KAI, TSN, FRC, VONG, CNI, VMO, EWA, PBE, VPL, MCHP, RGLD, WKHS, SENS, DWAS, PTH, KMX, UL, AXTA, CWEN, FMAY, AMED, CSL, WYNN, VET, AYX, SWTX, EPI, PNQI, MAIN, GDRX, VOOV, HSY, IRM, NOC, MFH, CHWY, VV, JKHY, SNX, GRBK, ZNGA, CC, YEXT, FPE, HYG, KRE, PID, QAI, VOX, AOS, OXSQ, VFC, VMI, JPC, TMUS, MARA, AOA, CUT, VTEB, XHB, VBLT, APHA, TEAM, ARKK, THD, VNQI, CASY, CNP, DVN, THFF, RGR, WAB, QQQX, CLNE, BTBT, IGIB, FM, KXI, PSK, USHY, ABC, AZPN, BCO, JBLU, KYN, BTT, PINS, FLOT, SDOG, AES, BBBY, BKH, CLH, GIS, HAS, PBCT, PUK, RDS.A, TEVA, ACIW, WCN, ETG, PNNT, TWOU, KALV, NVTA, PLNT, BGNE, AOR, EPU, EWY, FEMS, SECT, AMX, AMTD, CGNX, DLB, NRG, PNC, ATCO, TTNP, EVRG, PHYS, NXPI, CRSP, LYFT, RXL, XHE, ABR, HALL, ILMN, PENN, TXT, VMW, BUI, RWLK, QSR, GRWG, APPN, CARG, EPS, FSZ, NORW, PSCH, QUAL, UPW, VBK, VGSH, CMP, ENTG, MHK, TGP, PIM, SRC, SC, REZI, DKNG, DVA, IDXX, VAR, PTNQ, SDIV, BIDU, DRI, DSE, HUBS, APH, MCO, VIAC, TCOM, FMBI, TAP, NUE, ZBRA, IYT,

PSX, VYM, ADP, SLQD, IWF, BIV, VB, VNQ, ADI, ROK, FNDF, PM, TEI, SQ, LRCX, IYF, TSM, FMB, AZN, PGR, VHT, IWM, CLVS, DLTR, KO, RYT, MDYG, KLAC, AGG, BLK, STZ, BIB, MTL, HYS, MGK, FLWS, FXL, KMB, SOXX, MA, SYY, HYLS, IWB, FV, SBUX, GSK, YUM, LINC, HEDJ, DON, SPYV, Reduced Positions: VTV, VZ, ADM, ABBV, VTI, BND, VTWO, XLK, ABT, IJH, WMT, VWO, VUG, JQC, V, XOM, IEMG, SCHR, EFG, GE, BAC, CSCO, MTT, PFE, WBA, XLF, LVS, BYD, IPAY, VO, CLX, DTN, HBAN, XBI, VIS, IEUR, OXY, FXO, DBEF, DVY, F, HYLB, XHR, NXQ, XLE, IPAC, USMV, FIW, VXF, GLAD, TLH, CWI, VBR, ONEM, HFRO, PCI, CSIQ, NEA, GIM, XLP, ADT, YUMC, DNP, VIAV, ARCC, VDE, UTI,

Phillips 66 (PSX) - 156,484 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 811.38% China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) - 110,732 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 98,342 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 27,951 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.81% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 121,761 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1680.39%

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 110,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91. The stock is now traded at around $182.170400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 98,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.55. The stock is now traded at around $215.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 123,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 23,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 82,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 811.38%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 156,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 1680.39%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 121,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 5009.71%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $168.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 171,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 258.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 27,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1908.79%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $249.139800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 93,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 703.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 73,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The sale prices were between $116.67 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $117.16.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.