Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Royal Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PGX, TIP, LQD, IUSB, NTAP, ANTM, CSL, IWM, TXN, KHC, GD, ETN, NEM, EEM, IWN, IJT, IYJ, BAC, IVV, RES, NNDM, OCGN,

IYM, IVW, IJK, VONE, VDC, VV, VOX, VOO, VUG, MGK, AAPL, VOOG, VGT, NCR, VHT, SCHG, DGRO, VONG, CVS, UPS, RIO, VWOB, AOM, AMZN, T, VBK, JPM, VOT, MSFT, V, CRWD, LGLV, VIG, SQ, UNH, QRVO, BABA, FB, EMR, PG, SYK, IYW, SPOT, TMO, ILMN, QTEC, CSX, AVGO, VO, BA, ADBE, WM, MRK, MCD, DG, NFLX, PYPL, LULU, MTUM, KMB, LRCX, GOOGL, LOW, EL, NVDA, PAYX, PFE, CAT, JNJ, PRU, PEP, AEP, FDN, ALE, SLV, IWF, Reduced Positions: VYM, SPY, CSCO, AMGN, RTX, IBM, BMY, DLR, QCOM, VTI, SBUX, LMT, INTC, UNP, ALGN, DIS, BRK.B, ABBV, QQQ, DUK, PM, STOR, TSLA, NVS, IYK, DRI, GBX, CVX, IRM, LAMR, VLO, INTU, OHI, BHP, DEO, SYY, WFC, TRP, WPC, VGR, GLD, JPT, JPI, IWO, IHTA, XOM, EHT, EFL, DOW, BGIO, CBH,

For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 88,758 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,063 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,771 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 201,381 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.83% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 88,452 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 268,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.907200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $300.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3570.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.424000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 97,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 201,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 120,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 82.44%. The purchase prices were between $151.33 and $175.21, with an estimated average price of $165.53. The stock is now traded at around $179.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 54,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.027600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 70,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 53,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.59.

Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.