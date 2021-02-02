Royal Fund Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Royal Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Fund Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Royal Fund Management, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PGX, TIP, LQD, IUSB, NTAP, ANTM, CSL, IWM, TXN, KHC, GD, ETN, NEM, EEM, IWN, IJT, IYJ, BAC, IVV, RES, NNDM, OCGN,
- Added Positions: IYM, IVW, IJK, VONE, VDC, VV, VOX, VOO, VUG, MGK, AAPL, VOOG, VGT, NCR, VHT, SCHG, DGRO, VONG, CVS, UPS, RIO, VWOB, AOM, AMZN, T, VBK, JPM, VOT, MSFT, V, CRWD, LGLV, VIG, SQ, UNH, QRVO, BABA, FB, EMR, PG, SYK, IYW, SPOT, TMO, ILMN, QTEC, CSX, AVGO, VO, BA, ADBE, WM, MRK, MCD, DG, NFLX, PYPL, LULU, MTUM, KMB, LRCX, GOOGL, LOW, EL, NVDA, PAYX, PFE, CAT, JNJ, PRU, PEP, AEP, FDN, ALE, SLV, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, SPY, CSCO, AMGN, RTX, IBM, BMY, DLR, QCOM, VTI, SBUX, LMT, INTC, UNP, ALGN, DIS, BRK.B, ABBV, QQQ, DUK, PM, STOR, TSLA, NVS, IYK, DRI, GBX, CVX, IRM, LAMR, VLO, INTU, OHI, BHP, DEO, SYY, WFC, TRP, WPC, VGR, GLD, JPT, JPI, IWO, IHTA, XOM, EHT, EFL, DOW, BGIO, CBH,
- Sold Out: IEF, TLT, USRT, DAL, BUD, EXPE, BSCK, IYC, HON, GOOG, GSK,
For the details of Royal Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Royal Fund Management, LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 88,758 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,063 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,771 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 201,381 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.83%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 88,452 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 268,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.907200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 28,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Royal Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.51. The stock is now traded at around $300.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3570.48%. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.424000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 97,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 261.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 201,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 120,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 82.44%. The purchase prices were between $151.33 and $175.21, with an estimated average price of $165.53. The stock is now traded at around $179.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 54,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82. The stock is now traded at around $169.027600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 70,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Royal Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44. The stock is now traded at around $180.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 53,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.59.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Royal Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royal Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royal Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royal Fund Management, LLC keeps buying