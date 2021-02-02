Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, PulteGroup Inc, CDW Corp, Dollar General Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LH, GS, PHM, V, UNH, FDX, LHX,

LH, GS, PHM, V, UNH, FDX, LHX, Added Positions: CDW, DG, SBUX, WMT, TMO, KNX, ABC, JPM, AMAT, DHI, MLM, GDX,

CDW, DG, SBUX, WMT, TMO, KNX, ABC, JPM, AMAT, DHI, MLM, GDX, Reduced Positions: VGIT, SHV, SHY, LMT,

VGIT, SHV, SHY, LMT, Sold Out: TLT, VGLT,

For the details of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mader+%26+shannon+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,340,123 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 133,020 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 203,243 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 90,137 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 46,450 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $235.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 28,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $287.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 19,641 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 102,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $340.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 4,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $181.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 8,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 228.04%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03. The stock is now traded at around $142.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 45,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 183.97%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 27,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 168.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 48,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.