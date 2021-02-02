Mittleman Brothers Llc Buys Newmark Group Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, HC2 Holdings Inc, KT Corp

Locust Valley, NY, based Investment company Mittleman Brothers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Newmark Group Inc, sells Carnival Corp, HC2 Holdings Inc, KT Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mittleman Brothers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mittleman Brothers Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Revlon Inc (REV) - 1,760,142 shares, 38.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 1,029,340 shares, 32.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 2,114,832 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 158,051 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 457,650 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mittleman Brothers Llc initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 457,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91.

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $2.8.

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in KT Corp. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.57.