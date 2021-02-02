>
Articles 

Mittleman Brothers Llc Buys Newmark Group Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, HC2 Holdings Inc, KT Corp

February 02, 2021 | About: NMRK +14.41% CCL +3.46% HCHC +2.18% KT +1.12%

Locust Valley, NY, based Investment company Mittleman Brothers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Newmark Group Inc, sells Carnival Corp, HC2 Holdings Inc, KT Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mittleman Brothers Llc. As of 2020Q4, Mittleman Brothers Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITTLEMAN BROTHERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mittleman+brothers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITTLEMAN BROTHERS LLC
  1. Revlon Inc (REV) - 1,760,142 shares, 38.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  2. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 1,029,340 shares, 32.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 2,114,832 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  4. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) - 158,051 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
  5. Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) - 457,650 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Mittleman Brothers Llc initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 457,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91.

Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $3.87, with an estimated average price of $2.8.

Sold Out: KT Corp (KT)

Mittleman Brothers Llc sold out a holding in KT Corp. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.57.



