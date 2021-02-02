Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Caterpillar Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Chase Investment Counsel Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Qorvo Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, sells eBay Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chase Investment Counsel Corp. As of 2020Q4, Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 101 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,904 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,245 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,379 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,360 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,237 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 26,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.05 and $147.91, with an estimated average price of $133.23. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 21,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.39 and $156.88, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $168.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 11,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 100.47%. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $180.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 29,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 135.49%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $518.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $93.22. The stock is now traded at around $102.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 47,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in MAG Silver Corp by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 50.74%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $8.25, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49.