Gill Capital Partners, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Gill Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Vanguard Growth ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gill Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Gill Capital Partners, Llc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UTF, XOM, DFP, SDOG, AAL, EFAV, SDY, SPYG, SPY,

UTF, XOM, DFP, SDOG, AAL, EFAV, SDY, SPYG, SPY, Added Positions: JPST, BTT, VUG, NAD, FPE, VTV, BSCM, VO, VB, VEA, PMF, NEA, IYF, ET, SCHF, XLK, VCF, MSFT, SBUX, AAPL, AMZN, IWB, BXMT, VWO, VYM,

JPST, BTT, VUG, NAD, FPE, VTV, BSCM, VO, VB, VEA, PMF, NEA, IYF, ET, SCHF, XLK, VCF, MSFT, SBUX, AAPL, AMZN, IWB, BXMT, VWO, VYM, Reduced Positions: PDI, BSJL, PMX, SCHG, BSCL, NSL, DUC, SMM, GLD, IEO, BND, XLE, VOO, FPF, INSI, IVV, QQQ, PIM, PMO,

PDI, BSJL, PMX, SCHG, BSCL, NSL, DUC, SMM, GLD, IEO, BND, XLE, VOO, FPF, INSI, IVV, QQQ, PIM, PMO, Sold Out: GSY,

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 907,134 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 63,038 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) - 556,956 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 29,074 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.4% ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM) - 89,309 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.829000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.61 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.406100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 681.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 94,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 197.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.79 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 80,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 252.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $262.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.38 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 316,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.255800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 111,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 185.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $120.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gill Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.