Day & Ennis, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Day & Ennis, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Day & Ennis, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Day & Ennis, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, PSK, PYPL, HYG, MELI, GOOG, DVY, NFLX, ORCL,

TSLA, PSK, PYPL, HYG, MELI, GOOG, DVY, NFLX, ORCL, Added Positions: ESGU, MBB, LQD, GOVT, IGSB, ESGE, VLUE, SHYG, IHI, MSFT, USMV, ABBV, IEF, TLT, JNJ, KO, AMZN, XOM, JPM, MPW, T, VZ, CMCSA, GOOGL, MCD, MRK, V,

ESGU, MBB, LQD, GOVT, IGSB, ESGE, VLUE, SHYG, IHI, MSFT, USMV, ABBV, IEF, TLT, JNJ, KO, AMZN, XOM, JPM, MPW, T, VZ, CMCSA, GOOGL, MCD, MRK, V, Reduced Positions: NEAR, IYG, MINT, JPIN, QUAL, VOT, IEMG, IJH, IJR, BSV, EEMV, ABT, VOE, VIG, SCZ, IEFA, JPST, VTV, WMT, IWM, ITOT, BRK.B, NEE, IBM, VBR, GE, SPY,

NEAR, IYG, MINT, JPIN, QUAL, VOT, IEMG, IJH, IJR, BSV, EEMV, ABT, VOE, VIG, SCZ, IEFA, JPST, VTV, WMT, IWM, ITOT, BRK.B, NEE, IBM, VBR, GE, SPY, Sold Out: LMT,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,056 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,834 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 115,126 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 118,327 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 76,985 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $878.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.497800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $249.766300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1903.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $553.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 115,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 355.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 22,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 49,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 56,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Day & Ennis, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.