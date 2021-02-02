>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

McCutchen Group LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

February 02, 2021 | About: ICF +0.4%

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, McCutchen Group LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McCutchen Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccutchen+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McCutchen Group LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,129,667 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 238,323 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 763,974 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  4. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 152,014 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  5. BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 689,358 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

McCutchen Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of McCutchen Group LLC. Also check out:

1. McCutchen Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McCutchen Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCutchen Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCutchen Group LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)