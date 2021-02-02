McCutchen Group LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company McCutchen Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCutchen Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, McCutchen Group LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VNQ, ICF, USRT, IEMG,

VNQ, ICF, USRT, IEMG, Reduced Positions: VEU, IWV, VEA, VTI, BND, BSV,

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,129,667 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 238,323 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 763,974 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 152,014 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 689,358 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

McCutchen Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.