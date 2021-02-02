Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Intel Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Girard Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Leidos Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Ciena Corp, sells Intel Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDE, GILD, XLF, XLI, DGRO, XLY, MU, KMI, DVY, VBK, XLU,

VDE, GILD, XLF, XLI, DGRO, XLY, MU, KMI, DVY, VBK, XLU, Added Positions: SPAB, AMAT, VTI, SPLG, LDOS, ADBE, CDW, DHI, CIEN, GPN, EA, IYW, ATVI, XLV, V, FB, SWKS, NOW, IVW, IWP, XLK, INCY, AMZN, XLP, CRM, MUB, SYK, TJX, EQIX, ILMN, GOOGL, MDLZ, FIS, CVX, STZ, IVV, HYMB, MRK, ULTA, ZBRA, DGX, ICE, F, VOO, VO, VBR, BOND, JNK, VB, SPDW, QQQ, SHW, VRSK, TMO, WM, EFV, ANET, NEE, TSLA, LQD, IWD, MNST, CSX, SPY, SQ, WTRG, DOX, AVGO,

SPAB, AMAT, VTI, SPLG, LDOS, ADBE, CDW, DHI, CIEN, GPN, EA, IYW, ATVI, XLV, V, FB, SWKS, NOW, IVW, IWP, XLK, INCY, AMZN, XLP, CRM, MUB, SYK, TJX, EQIX, ILMN, GOOGL, MDLZ, FIS, CVX, STZ, IVV, HYMB, MRK, ULTA, ZBRA, DGX, ICE, F, VOO, VO, VBR, BOND, JNK, VB, SPDW, QQQ, SHW, VRSK, TMO, WM, EFV, ANET, NEE, TSLA, LQD, IWD, MNST, CSX, SPY, SQ, WTRG, DOX, AVGO, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, PG, VCSH, HON, VTV, DIS, KMB, LMT, TRV, T, AMGN, BLK, MCD, VFC, UPS, RTX, VZ, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, D, UNP, TDG, PM, ABT, BAC, HAS, JPM, JNJ, PPG, PFE, MA, EFG, SPYG, VXUS, XLE, MO, BRK.B, CME, FAST, GIS, GPC, PNC, PEP, WMT, LYB, HYD, IJH, MDYG, SLYG, MMM, ADP, BA, KO, CL, LLY, ESS, MDT, MET, NKE, LIN, PEG, SBUX, SYY, USB, AGG, PFF, SLYV, VOE, APD, BMY, CLX, GLW, DUK, ECL, EMR, XOM, FDX, GD, MMC, NFLX, ES, PPL, PAYX, QCOM, O, SO, UVSP, WEC, TEL, ABBV, GOOG, SUB, VEA, VNQ, VUG, ALL, CAT, DHR, ETN, EL, GE, ORCL, YUM, YUMC, IJR, VIG,

INTC, AAPL, PG, VCSH, HON, VTV, DIS, KMB, LMT, TRV, T, AMGN, BLK, MCD, VFC, UPS, RTX, VZ, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, D, UNP, TDG, PM, ABT, BAC, HAS, JPM, JNJ, PPG, PFE, MA, EFG, SPYG, VXUS, XLE, MO, BRK.B, CME, FAST, GIS, GPC, PNC, PEP, WMT, LYB, HYD, IJH, MDYG, SLYG, MMM, ADP, BA, KO, CL, LLY, ESS, MDT, MET, NKE, LIN, PEG, SBUX, SYY, USB, AGG, PFF, SLYV, VOE, APD, BMY, CLX, GLW, DUK, ECL, EMR, XOM, FDX, GD, MMC, NFLX, ES, PPL, PAYX, QCOM, O, SO, UVSP, WEC, TEL, ABBV, GOOG, SUB, VEA, VNQ, VUG, ALL, CAT, DHR, ETN, EL, GE, ORCL, YUM, YUMC, IJR, VIG, Sold Out: SPTM, VGIT, BSV, CTSH, DWM, ZM, CMI, HRL, VLO, IYH, EPD, IYE, VPV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,040 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,023,779 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,881 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 23,975 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 376,211 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.727700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 386.02%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.846600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $106.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $486.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in CDW Corp by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03. The stock is now traded at around $142.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.