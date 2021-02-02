Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays I

Centerville, OH, based Investment company Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOG, BRK.B,

GOOG, BRK.B, Added Positions: PRF, VCSH, VMBS, AMZN, VUG, DGRO, AAPL, MSFT, PG, CINF, IMTM, GSIE,

PRF, VCSH, VMBS, AMZN, VUG, DGRO, AAPL, MSFT, PG, CINF, IMTM, GSIE, Reduced Positions: USMV, FLRN, VB, BAND, QUAL, VO, VEU, VTV, MTUM, AFG, OEF,

USMV, FLRN, VB, BAND, QUAL, VO, VEU, VTV, MTUM, AFG, OEF, Sold Out: FLOT, GLDM, RTX,

For the details of Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tillar-wenstrup+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 89,263 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 163,617 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 97,519 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 249,987 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 82,426 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4348.25%

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1936.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $233.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4348.25%. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $137.971800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 82,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 79,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 122,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 185.29%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3415.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.