Canaan Partners IX LLC Buys Lightspeed POS Inc

Investment company Canaan Partners IX LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed POS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canaan Partners IX LLC. As of 2020Q4, Canaan Partners IX LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 3,589,554 shares, 74.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
- Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 1,493,020 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Canaan Partners IX LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.64%. The holding were 1,493,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.
