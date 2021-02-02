>
Articles 

Canaan Partners IX LLC Buys Lightspeed POS Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: LSPD +1.58%

Investment company Canaan Partners IX LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lightspeed POS Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canaan Partners IX LLC. As of 2020Q4, Canaan Partners IX LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: LSPD,
  • Reduced Positions: ARVN,

For the details of Canaan Partners IX LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canaan+partners+ix+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canaan Partners IX LLC
  1. Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 3,589,554 shares, 74.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
  2. Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 1,493,020 shares, 25.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)

Canaan Partners IX LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.64%. The holding were 1,493,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.



