Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys Ontrak Inc, Bank of America Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc, Sells Ontrak Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Evofem Biosciences Inc

Investment company Taylor Wealth Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Ontrak Inc, Bank of America Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc, Envista Holdings Corp, IBEX Holdings, sells Ontrak Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Evofem Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Wealth Management Partners. As of 2020Q4, Taylor Wealth Management Partners owns 61 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OTRK, BAC, FOUR, NVST, IBEX, AMRC, NNOMF, KRYS, VTRS, TMO, RCM, SYK, GILD,

OTRK, BAC, FOUR, NVST, IBEX, AMRC, NNOMF, KRYS, VTRS, TMO, RCM, SYK, GILD, Added Positions: VST, GBT, GDDY, TRHC, HALO, VRTX, KALA, BADFF, GRTX,

VST, GBT, GDDY, TRHC, HALO, VRTX, KALA, BADFF, GRTX, Reduced Positions: PYPL, CVS, RTX, EVFM, TFC, RLLMF, PSTL, MSFT, TYL, DIS, MCD, SAND, AMZN, OPRX, WLDN, 3ZD, PHGE,

PYPL, CVS, RTX, EVFM, TFC, RLLMF, PSTL, MSFT, TYL, DIS, MCD, SAND, AMZN, OPRX, WLDN, 3ZD, PHGE, Sold Out: HY1N, BMRN,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 75,290 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,149 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,882 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 31,509 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 27,171 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 84,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 152,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 43,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 89,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in IBEX Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 135,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 488,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 64,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $218.628500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Taylor Wealth Management Partners sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.46.