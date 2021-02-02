Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys SSgA SPDR Semiconductors, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Semiconductors, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Align Technology Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XSD, FCX, ALGN, PWR, QCOM, GPS, FDX, CHD, HSY, HRL, RMD, AWK, LLY, VLRS,

XSD, FCX, ALGN, PWR, QCOM, GPS, FDX, CHD, HSY, HRL, RMD, AWK, LLY, VLRS, Added Positions: LB, DIA, SPLG, INTC, LMT, MRK, FTCS, JPST, WM, V, MCD, HD, WMT, ADP, UNH, MSFT, DOV, CSX,

LB, DIA, SPLG, INTC, LMT, MRK, FTCS, JPST, WM, V, MCD, HD, WMT, ADP, UNH, MSFT, DOV, CSX, Reduced Positions: VOO, AGG, LQD, AAPL, IVV, QTEC, ARCC, PFF, SRLN, XLU, IYH, IYR,

VOO, AGG, LQD, AAPL, IVV, QTEC, ARCC, PFF, SRLN, XLU, IYH, IYR, Sold Out: ARKK, USMV, FIXD, NVDA, PYPL, ABMD, AMD, SYY, FTSM, JPM, TRV, AMZN, CSCO, BDX,

SSgA SPDR Semiconductors (XSD) - 110,480 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 240,649 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 52,662 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 90,538 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,962 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.92%

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $125.1 and $170.78, with an estimated average price of $149.28. The stock is now traded at around $187.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.37%. The holding were 110,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 117,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $557.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 5,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 38,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 17,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 129,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 81.90%. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 67,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $308.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.31%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $334.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.