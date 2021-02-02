Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys Unilever PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, BHP Group PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Unilever NV, Rollins Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, BHP Group PLC, Caterpillar Inc, ABB, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Unilever NV, Rollins Inc, Shopify Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CBOE, BBL, CAT, ABB, DE, DVY, FTSM, BHP, HUBS,
- Added Positions: UL, BSCL, VZ, MO, BSCM, BMY, CSCO, DLR, DUK, INTC, JNJ, AMGN, LMT, TRV, NVO, ABBV, TRP, RPM, HSY, V, LYB, KMI, GLW, STZ, AXP, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ROL, SHOP, MSFT, QCOM, TGT, D, WBA, ABT, INGR, T, NEE, CLX, CVX, DIS, XLNX, GIM, CARR, VIG, MKTX,
- Sold Out: BSCK, UN, BAX, OTIS,
For the details of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benedict+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,095 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,423 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 57,770 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 160,480 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 143,158 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $303.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.
