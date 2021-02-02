>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys Unilever PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, BHP Group PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Unilever NV, Rollins Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: UL +0.55% CBOE +2.64% BBL -1.29% CAT +4.21% DE +3.54% DVY +1.06% FTSM +0% BSCK +0% UN +0% BAX +0.18% OTIS +0.14%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, BHP Group PLC, Caterpillar Inc, ABB, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Unilever NV, Rollins Inc, Shopify Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benedict+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,095 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,423 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 57,770 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 160,480 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 143,158 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $303.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)