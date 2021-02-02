>
Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, RealPage Inc, Trex Co Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: BSV -0.01% SHY -0.03% SUB +0.01% VCSH -0.02% FB +1.94% CCOI +1.52% USMV +0.88% IWM +1.35% SJW +0.92% DIS +3.5% SCHB +1.44% VOO +1.44%

Investment company Capital Insight Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, sells AT&T Inc, RealPage Inc, Trex Co Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+insight+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 399,739 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 102,518 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 87,014 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,391 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 118,954 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.20%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SJW Group (SJW)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in SJW Group. The purchase prices were between $60.11 and $70.34, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.208000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 118,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.



