Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, RealPage Inc, Trex Co Inc

Investment company Capital Insight Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, sells AT&T Inc, RealPage Inc, Trex Co Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, USMV, SJW, VZ, DIS, SCHB, VOO,
- Added Positions: BSV, ISTB, SHY, SUB, VCSH, FB, CCOI, LQD, BND, XLRE, RELX, RSG, MUB, IWF, MINT, AGG, IGSB, SAP, VTEB, IEMG, AOR, CLS, FCN, SCHC, IGF, BABA, VNQI, AMZN, BAC, CHE, EW, HD, MDT, MSFT, NDSN, ORCL, UL, FRC, XYL, BNDX, NVO, SCHF, SCHZ, KO, UHAL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, RP, GOOGL, TREX, TSM, XLK, NKE, SCHH, IXUS, XLV, XBI, SCHA, UPS, XLY, XLP, XLB, HON, ICE, SPY, CMCSA, FDX, BDX, XLI, XLF, JNJ, VWO, VTI, VDE, TSCO, KRE, STT, V, MA, SCHP, SCHG, MET, MO, MCD, FLOT,
- Sold Out: T, CVX, XOM,
For the details of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+insight+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 399,739 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 102,518 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 87,014 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,391 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 118,954 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.20%
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SJW Group (SJW)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in SJW Group. The purchase prices were between $60.11 and $70.34, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $177.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.208000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 586 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 118,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 98,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying