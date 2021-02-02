Nicolet Bankshares Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. As of 2020Q4, Nicolet Bankshares Inc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) - 876,317 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 791,292 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 324,606 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 151,465 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 259,535 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $70.793300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $101.74, with an estimated average price of $86.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 144,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 68.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.056100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $248.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $99.61 and $142.12, with an estimated average price of $121.38.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Pacific Coast Oil Trust. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.1.