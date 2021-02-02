>
Articles 

Ako Capital Llp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Alcon Inc, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Ansys Inc, Ambev SA

February 02, 2021 | About: BKNG +3.77% EBAY -1.95% ALC +2.11% TMO +0.59% RMD +1.97%

Investment company Ako Capital Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, eBay Inc, Alcon Inc, ResMed Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Ansys Inc, Ambev SA, Under Armour Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ako Capital Llp. As of 2020Q4, Ako Capital Llp owns 26 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AKO CAPITAL LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ako+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AKO CAPITAL LLP
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 3,688,572 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 274,374 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.30%
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 10,988,924 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.46%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 2,338,562 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.62%
  5. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 1,574,795 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Ako Capital Llp initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $200.15. The stock is now traded at around $207.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 356,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 155.30%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2071.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 274,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in eBay Inc by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 10,988,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,428,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ako Capital Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $518.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 529,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of AKO CAPITAL LLP. Also check out:

1. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AKO CAPITAL LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AKO CAPITAL LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AKO CAPITAL LLP keeps buying

