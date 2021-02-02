Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Waste Management Inc, Bank of America Corp

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Waste Management Inc, Bank of America Corp, Hormel Foods Corp, Five Below Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 225 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLI, SAFT, WTM, INT, WAFD, VFC, UHS, ULTA, XLK, AYI, ROST, OGS, LHX, JBT, EWBC, CBRL, CBZ,

LMBS, XLE, XLV, XLP, XLU, USMV, DVY, KO, QUAL, PFE, SHV, VZ, XLC, NVS, AMGN, ADM, SO, SHY, CAH, VYM, GLD, DTN, SJM, UL, GIS, VIG, SSD, TFC, DOX, ACN, SCHO, ITE, UPS, LSTR, IEF, GOOG, AWR, CBOE, COST, CMI, DPZ, FELE, GPC, IBM, PGX, SPY, EFA, IJR, GOVT, JNJ, ABM, LEA, MSM, MMS, PKG, Reduced Positions: GILD, CVX, WBA, MO, INGR, GOOGL, XOM, RDS.A, REGN, PNW, AAPL, D, MPC, T, PM, QCOM, PSX, ABT, MSFT, VIAC, WMT, LMT, WM, FIVE, MMM, ZBRA, SCHG, SCHX, DLR, MED, VAR, WSFS, SON, TFX, USO, VMI, VOO, VUG, VTI, AVY, SCHV, AXP, AKAM, A, WHR, YORW, RE, G, CHKP, OGE, THG, HAS, LTC, LDOS, LAD, FB, MA, CORE, NHI, SCHD, CSV, CMD, CABO, CDW, BRK.B, RHI, BDX, FNV, SCHM,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,299,315 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 280,575 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 321,213 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 605,086 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.30% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 264,531 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.727700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.47 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $129.26. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $290.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.85 and $128.42, with an estimated average price of $103.72. The stock is now traded at around $119.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 605,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 321.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 324,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 907.75%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $116.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 636.48%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 67,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $99.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Orgenesis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.82.