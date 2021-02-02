Francisco Garcia Parames Comments on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) ~9% of the Iberian Portfolio



During the fourth quarter, one of the biggest changes made to our portfolios was the significant increase in ourposition in Atalaya Mining, not only in the Iberian Portfolio, but in all portfolios. This is the first time that a company is present in all our portfolios.



Until not long ago, Atalaya Mining, which operates the ancient copper mine in Riotinto, has been a forgotten company because until 2016 it had not produced for many years, most of the shares were held by historical shareholders and its relatively small size made it an impractical investment for large funds or large mining companies. In addition, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange but its management team and its main assets, are in Spain.



After our usual analysis, we decided to buy given its attractive multiple at normalized copper prices (PER 6x) and because of the optionality granted by its rights to the Touro mine in Galicia. Our recent incremental interest in the company is explained because in the last quarter of 2020 there were some very positive news that improves its opportunities: the announcement of a feasibility study to develop the E-LIX System that could be a booster for profits of the company.



This process uses a new technology that will allow the metals contained in the rocks to be separated more effi-ciently and avoid a smelting process. The main attraction is that E-LIX will be able to lower production costs, which will make it possible to exploit mineral resources that were previously discarded as not being profitable. The study of this novel system is expected to finish in 2021; So far it has given very good results on a laboratory scale and in the pilot plant.



Atalaya Mining will be the first company in the world to apply this technology, much more interesting than other alternative systems, both environmentally and because of its economic efficiency. It will also enjoy a five-year exclusivity period for its application throughout the Iberian Pyrite Belt, to the southwest of the peninsula, where this invention is clearly interesting.



It is a very good option, but if the process were not suc-cessful, we would be left, in any case, with some good mines at an attractive price.



From Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio)' Cobas Asset Management fourth-quarter 2020 letter.





