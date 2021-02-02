PB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, announced today that the Company reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $1,892,886 compared to $1,733,759 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 9.18%. For 2020, net income was $6,808,484 compared to $7,124,414 for 2019, a decrease of 4.43%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company reported total assets of $586.6 million compared to $478.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 22.62%. Total deposits were $456.4 million and gross loans were $464.2 million at the end of 2020, compared to total deposits of $354.3 million and gross loans of $387.2 million at the end of 2019, increases of 28.80% and 19.88% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "The Bank was able to grow total assets by over $100 million in 2020 with double digit percentage growth in both loans and deposits. There was continued pressure on our net interest margin from the low rate environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, strong loan growth helped produce an increase in fourth quarter net income versus fourth quarter of last year. I'm confident in our ability to maintain a strong balance sheet and manage costs to provide consistent financial results for our shareholders. We are also actively involved in assisting businesses in our communities with the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which includes round one issued earlier in 2020 and round two that started in January, 2021. As of today, over half of our round one PPP loans have been forgiven."

For 2020, the Company had basic earnings of $3.09 per share compared to basic earnings of $3.25 per share in 2019, a decrease of 4.92%. The December 31, 2020, book value per common share was $26.60, and the tangible book value per common share was $24.54. In 2020, the Bank paid cash dividends of $0.835 per share for each share of common stock outstanding, an increase of approximately 32.54% from the cash dividends paid in 2019. The Company has paid 36 consecutive quarterly cash dividends since it began paying cash dividends in the first quarter of 2012.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson and Raleigh.

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, In Thousands 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 6,939 $ 5,816 Interest-earning deposits with banks 56,301 38,742 Investment securities 32,551 19,733 Loans, gross 464,220 387,248 Allowance for loan losses (4,592 ) (3,602 ) Other assets 31,140 30,403 Total assets $ 586,559 $ 478,340 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 456,413 $ 354,346 Borrowed funds 68,431 66,894 Other liabilities 3,614 3,149 Shareholders' Equity 58,101 53,951 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 586,559 $ 478,340 Book value per share $ 26.60 $ 24.38

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the twelve months ended In Thousands December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 6,019 $ 5,605 $ 23,365 $ 22,762 Interest expense 1,486 1,498 6,325 5,854 Net interest income 4,533 4,107 17,040 16,908 Provision for loan losses 164 191 1,245 474 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,369 3,916 15,795 16,434 Non interest income 227 222 1,119 887 Non interest expense 2,175 1,943 8,176 8,179 Income before income taxes 2,421 2,195 8,738 9,142 Income tax expense 528 461 1,930 2,018 Net income $ 1,893 $ 1,734 $ 6,808 $ 7,124 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.25 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.77 $ 3.03 $ 3.20

* Derived from audited financial statements

SOURCE: PB Financial Corporation

