FOX News Channel Marks 19th Consecutive Year as the Number One Cable News Network

FOX News Channel (FNC) has marked yet another historic milestone, notching its 19th consecutive year as the number one cable news network in total day and primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research (Jan. 2020 - Jan. 2021). Since January 2002, FNC remained the most-watched cable news network across both dayparts with total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic. Notably, the network continues to post yet another streak as number one in all of television in weekday primetime, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers beginning Memorial Day 2020 to date. Since the November 2020 election, the network is up double-digits across primetime with both younger demos versus the same time period last year. Additionally, FNC continues to rank as the top-rated network in all of cable in primetime with total viewers post-Inauguration to date.

In commenting on the network’s 19-year ratings milestone, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing FOX News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints.”

In total day viewership, FNC delivered 1.4 million viewers for the month of January, 242,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 147,000 in the 18-49 demo, outpacing sports-focused ESPN in both dayparts with total viewership. In primetime, FNC secured 2.5 million viewers, 423,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 267,000 in the 18-49 demo. In January, FNC claimed 10 of the top 100 cable telecasts in total viewers as well two of the top five cable news programs in total viewers including Tucker Carlson Tonight (weeknights, 8PM/ET) and Hannity (weeknights, 9PM/ET).

FNC’s primetime powerhouse lineup continued to surpass broadcast in weekday primetime summer to date. Tucker Carlson Tonight posted increases in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demo, finishing January as the second highest-rated program in total viewers with 3.6 million, 653,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 421,000 in the 18-49 demo and besting the competition in the timeslot in total viewership. The program surpassed ABC’s The Goldbergs, The Conners, Good Morning America and This Week as well as NBC’s The Today Show, Blacklist and Ellen’s Game of Games with total viewers. Hannity followed suit, ranking as the fourth highest-rated program in total viewers, averaging 3.2 million, 563,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 360,000 in the 18-49 demo. So far this year, Hannity ranked as the most social cable news program, generating 2 million total interactions. Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight outpaced ABC’s The View and NBC’s Dateline airing on broadcast. At 10PM/ET, The Ingraham Angle secured 2.6 million viewers and 480,000 in the 25-54 demo and 307,000 in the 18-49 category, outpacing CNN Tonight with Don Lemon in total viewers. Additionally, FNC’s entire primetime lineup edged out NBA basketball airing on TNT.

Chief political anchor Bret Baier’s Special Report (weekdays, 6PM/ET) delivered 2.3 million viewers and 404,000 in the demo. At 5PM/ET, The Five earned 2.9 million viewers and 418,000 in the 25-54 demo. Notably the program beat out the NBA telecast featuring the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics airing during primetime on Saturday, January 30th with total viewers. At 7PM/ET, the network’s newly-launched program FOX News Primetime, which was helmed separately by guest-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Maria Bartiromo, saw double-digit growth in both categories (+11 percent in total viewers and +28 percent in the 25-54 demo) since inception, notching 1.9 million viewers and 323,000 in the key demo versus the prior month.

Beginning the day, FOX & Friends FIRST (weekdays, 4-6AM/ET) with Jillian Mele and Todd Piro garnered 473,000 total viewers and 100,000 in 25-54 demo. FNC’s signature morning show FOX & Friends (weekdays, 6-9AM/ET) delivered 1.1 million viewers and 212,000 in the 25-54 category, beating out CNN’s New Day in total viewers. The network’s revamped two-hour morning news offering, America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino (weekdays, 9-11AM/ET) notched 1.4 million viewers and 252,000 in the demo. At 11AM/ET, The Faulkner Focus with Harris Faulkner secured 1.4 million viewers and 234,000 in the demo.

FNC’s afternoon ensemble program, Outnumbered (12PM/ET), averaged 1.6 million viewers and 263,000 in the demo. From 1-3PM/ET, America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith, scored 1.3 million viewers and 214,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Story with Martha MacCallum at 3PM/ET averaged 1.8 million viewers and 348,000 in the demo, while Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4PM/ET brought in 1.5 million viewers and 250,000 with A25-54. In the evening, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream (weeknights, 11PM/ET) also saw an audience of 1.5 million viewers and 327,000 in the key demo.

On the weekends, FNC was the number one cable news network with Saturday primetime in total viewership, with each program winning in their respective timeslots. Watters’ World (Saturdays, 8PM/ET) was the top-rated regularly-scheduled program on Saturdays, securing 2.2 million total viewers and 260,000 in the demo. Justice with Judge Jeanine (Saturdays, 9PM/ET) scored 2 million viewers and 212,000 25-54. The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays, 10PM/ET) garnered 1.7 million viewers and 238,000 in the A25-54 demo and surpassed various late-night programs airing on broadcast in total viewership, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show. Additionally, Cavuto Live (Saturdays, 10AM-12PM/ET) earned 1.2 million viewers and 198,000 in the demo, while FOX Report with Jon Scott (weekends, 6PM/ET) averaged 916,000 viewers and 137,000 in the demo.

Life, Liberty and Levin at 8PM/ET was the highest-rated program on Sundays with total viewers, earning 1.8 million and 216,000 with A25-54. Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo (Sundays, 10AM/ET) averaged 1.7 million viewers and 262,000 in the demo. MediaBuzz hosted by Howard Kurtz (Sundays, 11AM/ET) delivered 1.3 million viewers and 228,000 in the 25-54 category. The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (Sundays, 9PM/ET) garnered 1.4 million total viewers and 183,000 with A25-54. Additionally, FOX & Friends Weekend (weekends, 6-10AM/ET) was number one in its time slot in total viewership, earning 1.1 million viewers and 186,000 in the 25-54 demo.

JANUARY 2021 VS. JANUARY 2020 NIELSEN NUMBERS (7-day week, L+SD):

TOTAL DAY:

FNC: 1,360,000 total viewers – down 19% (242,000 in 25-54 – down 17%)

CNN: 1,898,000 total viewers – up 153% (529,000 in 25-54 – up 176%)

MSNBC: 1,650,000 total viewers – up 66% (295,000 in 25-54 – up 90%)

PRIMETIME: 8-11PM/ET

FNC: 2,541,000 total viewers – down 13% (423,000 in 25-54 – down 10%)

CNN: 2,708,000 total viewers – up 128% (795,000 in 25-54 – up 146%)

MSNBC: 2,620,000 total viewers – up 53% (486,000 in 25-54 – up 70%)

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006044/en/