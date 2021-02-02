>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Intel Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – INTC

February 02, 2021 | About: NAS:INTC +2.31%


[url="]Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP[/url] (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Intel Corporation (“Intel”) (NASDAQ: INTC) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Intel and its shareholders. If you are an Intel shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Intel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intel, and whether Intel has suffered damages as a result.



On October 8, 2020, a former Intel employee filed a lawsuit against Intel and a former Intel executive, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination and retaliation.



What You Can Do



If you are an Intel shareholder, you may have legal claims against Intel’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



About Scott+Scott



Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.



Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005999/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)