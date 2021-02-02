YRC Worldwide to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. ( YRCW), announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET, at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference.



The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide