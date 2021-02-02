>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Phillips 66 Earns Perfect 100 on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

February 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSX +1.9%


Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.



“This recognition means a lot to us at Phillips 66,” said Phillips 66 Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications Sonya Reed. “We're always striving to do right by our people — to listen intently, to build a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging and purpose. It's a journey, and this reminds us to pause and celebrate our progress — and then keep pushing forward.”



The Corporate Equality Index is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ people. Companies rated in the CEI include the country’s largest publicly traded businesses, and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.



Phillips 66 received the designation of one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by satisfying the CEI’s criteria that reflect best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. Those criteria fall under four central pillars:





  • Nondiscrimination policies across business entities.




  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families.




  • Supporting an inclusive culture.




  • Corporate social responsibility.




Phillips 66 has undertaken a multipronged approach to building an inclusive workplace designed to enable the company’s diverse talents to innovate, create value and achieve excellence. It starts with a competitive benefits package that extends to domestic partners and offers transgender-inclusive health care coverage. It is furthered by the company's eight Employee Resource Groups, which help give employees across all locations a sense of belonging and support. The Phillips 66 Executive Inclusion and Diversity Council, which is chaired by Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland, illustrates the company’s commitment at the highest levels.



The full CEI report is available online at [url="]www.hrc.org%2Fcei[/url].



About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit [url="]www.phillips66.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005261/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)