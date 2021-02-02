Statement from JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes today issued the following statement:

“JetBlue congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his Senate confirmation to become the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Secretary Buttigieg brings to the role a strong understanding of the importance of infrastructure investment, which we’re hopeful will include modernizing the nation’s air traffic control system, a top priority for JetBlue. We also welcome President Biden’s immediate focus on climate change and look forward to collaborating with the Secretary on opportunities that lie ahead. And with considerable and significant challenges still facing the airline industry amid the pandemic recovery, we’ll also look to the Secretary for support to ensure we emerge in a position to help power the economy when the crisis is over.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005996/en/