Experts Affirm: Global Wealth Expected To Grow As Pandemic Trends Persist In Year Ahead, Sotheby's International Realty® Luxury Outlook Report Reveals

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural 2021 Luxury Outlook report which examines high-end residential markets across the globe in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The comprehensive report provides insight into the world's top primary and secondary markets and the anticipated wealth trends that will drive discretionary investment in the coming months. The report reveals that global wealth is forecasted to grow and pandemic trends are expected to persist in the year ahead. With priorities shifting toward larger homes with special amenities, including "Zoom rooms," multiple offices and workspaces, and an increased interest in sustainable homes with wellness and technology features, the Luxury Outlook highlights new spending habits and homebuying trends.

"As a leader in luxury real estate, it was important for us to analyze trends emerging from the most unparalleled year in modern history," said Bradley Nelson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty. "The pandemic recalibrated interest in larger, greener properties, secondary cities, and geographies with favorable tax and emigration policies. These preferences are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future, and it was important for us to provide a resource to those looking to navigate the months ahead."

The Sotheby's International Realty 2021 Luxury Outlook report was compiled by surveying Sotheby's International Realty agents who transact in the US$10M+ price category around the world. This information was complemented by gathering supporting data from other leading industry experts, including Credit Suisse, the Luxury Institute, and the National Wellness Institute, in addition to art and luxury experts at Sotheby's, the famed auction house.

Key findings featured in the Sotheby's International Realty 2021 Luxury Outlook include:

63% of respondents said they expected luxury home prices to rise over the next three years

Trophy home buyers remain heavily concentrated in the U.S. and China

By August 2020 , high-net-worth individuals' collective wealth had grown 37% from March 2020 , according to a study by Wealth-X

, high-net-worth individuals' collective wealth had grown 37% from , according to a study by Wealth-X The most important amenities for luxury buyers today are private outdoor space or nearby parks and additional square footage for remote work and education

By 2025, millennials could account for 45% of luxury goods sales

"Once more, the vast network of Sotheby's International Realty has played a crucial role in successfully advising our clients around the world," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Thanks to our presence in more than 70 countries and territories, we were able to expertly traverse the market conditions and shifting trends the pandemic presented. To produce Luxury Outlook, we relied on the expertise of our local market experts internationally to provide first-hand credibility to market data."

Click here to download the complete report.

