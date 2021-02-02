CVS Health to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines at 32 Pharmacy Locations in New York as Part of Multi-State Activation

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 32 CVS Pharmacy locations across New York.

For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on February 11, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 20,600 total doses. Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout New York, including Batavia, Bethpage, Clinton, Cooperstown, Eastchester, Glenville, Hamburg, Hudson Falls, Kingston, Mattituck, Owego, Queensbury, Saratoga Springs, Stony Point, and Westfield. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner," said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic."

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in New York will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in New York is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.

In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health continues to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 1,200 long-term care facilities across New York. As made clear by regularly updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, first doses at all facilities in the state that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations will be complete by mid-February with second doses well underway.1

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Burke

646-765-4971

[email protected]

1 Excludes 0.3 percent of skilled nursing facilities and 1 – 2 percent of assisted living facilities that 1) requested a later date due to a COVID-19 outbreak or other reason, 2) were rescheduled due to lack of responsiveness, or 3) requested to be added to the program after the start date or did not meet original program criteria regarding distance from CVS Pharmacy locations, but CVS Health has opted to support.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-to-administer-covid-19-vaccines-at-32-pharmacy-locations-in-new-york-as-part-of-multi-state-activation-301220514.html

SOURCE CVS Health