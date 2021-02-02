Svb Financial Group (SIVB) CFO Daniel J Beck Sold $662,099 of Shares

CFO of Svb Financial Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel J Beck (insider trades) sold 1,489 shares of SIVB on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $444.66 a share. The total sale was $662,099.

SVB Financial Group provides a diverse set of banking and financial products and services including asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and other investment services. SVB Financial Group has a market cap of $24.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $469.297000 with a P/E ratio of 20.56 and P/S ratio of 6.21. GuruFocus rated SVB Financial Group the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Gregory W Becker sold 12,000 shares of SIVB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $462.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Daniel J Beck sold 1,489 shares of SIVB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $444.66. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Silicon Valley Bank Michael Descheneaux sold 5,658 shares of SIVB stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $463.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.

General Counsel Michael S Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of SIVB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $466.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Chief Credit Officer Marc C Cadieux sold 4,479 shares of SIVB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $465.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Christopher Edmonds-waters sold 4,075 shares of SIVB stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $465.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.9% since.

