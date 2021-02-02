Visa Inc (V) CHAIRMAN & CEO Alfred F Jr Kelly Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN & CEO of Visa Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alfred F Jr Kelly (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of V on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $197.73 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Visa Inc is a payments technology company working to enable consumers, businesses, banks and governments to use fast, secure and reliable digital currency. The Company operates processing networks - VisaNet. Visa Inc has a market cap of $446.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $202.610000 with a P/E ratio of 41.85 and P/S ratio of 20.87. The dividend yield of Visa Inc stocks is 0.60%. Visa Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Visa Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN & CEO Alfred F Jr Kelly sold 9,000 shares of V stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $197.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

