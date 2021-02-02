Analog Devices Inc (ADI) President & CEO Vincent Roche Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Analog Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent Roche (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ADI on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $148.34 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices Inc has a market cap of $56.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.870000 with a P/E ratio of 46.29 and P/S ratio of 10.07. The dividend yield of Analog Devices Inc stocks is 1.65%. Analog Devices Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Analog Devices Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of ADI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $148.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Champy sold 3,124 shares of ADI stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.08% since.

SVP, Power Products Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of ADI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $150.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

Director James Champy sold 3,334 shares of ADI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

