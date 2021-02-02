Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk Sold $4.3 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nir Zuk (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of PANW on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $361.9 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $37.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $387.360000 with and P/S ratio of 10.45. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark D Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of PANW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $361.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.07% since.

EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of PANW stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $366.91. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of PANW stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $347.37. The price of the stock has increased by 11.51% since.

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $350.22. The price of the stock has increased by 10.6% since.

