Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $1.3 million of Shares

February 02, 2021 | About: QTWO +4.56%

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of QTWO on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $129.67 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.020000 with and P/S ratio of 18.15. Q2 Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $129.67. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of QTWO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $127.42. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTWO, click here

