Alteryx Inc (AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sold $753,746 of Shares

CFO of Alteryx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Rubin (insider trades) sold 5,950 shares of AYX on 02/01/2021 at an average price of $126.68 a share. The total sale was $753,746.

Alteryx Inc is an American provider of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to easily prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and more quickly benefit from data-driven decisions. Alteryx Inc has a market cap of $8.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $129.510000 with and P/S ratio of 19.07.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of AYX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $126.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.23% since.

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of AYX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 12.62% since.

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of AYX stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 12.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of AYX stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $124.53. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since.

CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M Lal sold 6,724 shares of AYX stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $121.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.48% since.

COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of AYX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $124.39. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

Chief Technology Officer Derek Knudsen sold 2,518 shares of AYX stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $117.52. The price of the stock has increased by 10.2% since.

Director, 10% Owner Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of AYX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $112.8. The price of the stock has increased by 14.81% since.

