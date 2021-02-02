Royce Investment Partners Annual Letter: A Resilient Bull Through Dickensian Days

While 2020 proved to be a tale of two markets, with small caps going to historical extremes, we are optimistic about the prospects for the asset class in 2021.

2020's Market: Dickensian Days

In a year that saw so much sorrow met by equal amounts of quiet heroism, it seems almost fitting that the market was subject to extremes of its own. For equity investors, particularly for those in small-cap stocks, the timing of these excesses was fortuitous, going from the worst of times through February and March to the best in 2020's last three months. After beginning the year with the largest ever quarterly loss in its more than 40-year history (-30.6%), the small-cap Russell 2000 Index proceeded through two positive quarters before enjoying its best showing ever in the fourth quarter, when it gained 31.4%. While we have witnessed many extremes and oddities in our nearly five decades of small cap investing, we have never seen a year quite like 2020.

Prior to 2020, small cap had never experienced record-setting extremes in the same year during any decline and rebound period. The speed with which the market crashed and recovered was truly extraordinary. Moreover, from its 3/18/20 low through the end of December, the Russell 2000 rallied 101.3%, though deeper-than-average declines have always been followed by steeper than average recoveries. When all was said and done, the small-cap index rose a more than respectable 20.0% for the calendar year.

2020 also saw the striking contrast of the public health crisis with the buoyant stock market, which left many wondering if the market was detached from reality and therefore sure to fall. However, it's important to remember that the market is forward looking and often sees past difficulties, even formidable ones, that it deems temporary. And as we have often reminded investors, stocks are financial instruments. The level of support they receive from the Federal Reserve can often impact valuations as much as, if not more than, current economic conditions. During the pandemic, the Fed took several aggressively supportive steps to shore up the economy and financial system. These unprecedented efforts also led U.S. Treasury yields to all-time lows while pushing stock valuations close to all-time highs. This explains why, when viewed through the lens of 1% 10-year Treasury yields, small cap valuations in general look relatively reasonable to us—and thus may have farther to climb.

Having said that, we are also mindful that 2020 was a much better year for the markets than the economy or corporate profits, and that 2021 may well be its mirror image. The triple-digit advance for the Russell 2000 off the March trough has assuredly priced in much, though we think not all, of the improvement in profits many companies are likely to experience in 2021. To be sure, the U.S. economy appears to be decidedly in coiled spring mode. Numerous comparisons have already been made to the Roaring Twenties, when a wave of spending and other economic activity was spurred by the nearly coterminous ends of the flu epidemic and World War I. As vaccinations continue to roll out, 2021 may see more positive headlines for the economy than we do for the stock market.

The Old Curiosity Shop: Where Are We in the Small-Cap Cycle?

Long-time readers will recall that we like to compare the current small cap market cycle to the patterns of the past to provide some guidance about potential returns. A historical analysis of small-cap cycles also signals the likelihood of further small cap advances. Going back to the Russell 2000's 1979 inception, we looked at the 12 previous small-cap market cycles to get a sense of where we may be in the current one. We looked at the returns from the peak of one cycle to the next. While we found considerable variance in these peak-to-peak performances, they did cluster within a fairly narrow return range. The chart below shows the peak-to-peak returns for all 12 full market cycles (as well as what the Russell 2000 gained in the current cycle through the end of 2020). The average return for the 12 peak-to-peak periods was 43.8%, with seven of those 12 periods enjoying returns in the range of 38-59%. Contrasting those performances with the current small cap cycle's 17.3% return since the most recent index peak suggests to us that the current small cap cycle has room to run—especially in a period of economic expansion.

Russell 2000 Peak-to-Peak Returns for Market Cycles Following Drawdowns of 15% or More

12/31/78-12/31/20

To contextualize our optimistic outlook, it is worth noting that we expect the pace of small-cap's advance to slow markedly. Although the average first-year return for the 12 previous market troughs was 58.1%, the average return for the subsequent 12 months was 13.6% for the eight peak-to-peak periods that lasted two years or more—still a historically high result.

A Tale of Two Asset Classes

Small caps pulled ahead of large caps in 2020's bullish fourth quarter after lagging by a wide margin through the first three. We see this as a sustainable leadership shift. While small-cap valuations sit at the high end of their historical range, they are nonetheless lower than average when compared with interest rates and notably less expensive than large caps. Using one of our preferred valuation metrics—LTM EV/EBIT (the last 12 months earnings versus earnings before interest and taxes, excluding companies with no earnings)—shows one crucial result of small cap's long-term underperformance versus large caps: at the end of 2020, small caps were trading versus large caps at one of the cheapest relative valuations we have seen in 20 years. You would need to go back to the 2000 Internet Bubble to find a wider valuation disparity between the two.

Russell 2000 vs. Russell 1000 Median LTM EV/EBIT1 (ex. Negative EBIT Companies)

From 12/31/00 to 12/31/20

1 Earnings before interest and taxes.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Source: FactSet

In addition, the long-running demand for stocks in the NASDAQ-100 Index, in particular the well-known FAAMG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)) group, has led to an unprecedented level of market capitalization concentration. If investors reallocated even a relatively small percentage of their assets out of these current favorites and into small cap, it would bring significant buying power to the asset class. Along with the prospect of a rebounding global economy, these factors underpin our optimism.

Finally, in addition to the relative valuation discount and the potential benefit from a rebalancing of investor interest, there is data to support the case for small-cap superiority during periods of robust economic growth. Small caps are more sensitive to economic cycles than large caps and thus often outperform their larger siblings in strengthening economies. We compared performance for the Russell 2000 and Russell 1000 when nominal GDP growth was 5% or higher over the last 20 year and found that small caps beat large caps 63% of the time in these periods—and did so by an average return margin of 4.4%. Current consensus of 2021 forecast nominal GDP growth exceed 6%, which should be a supportive environment for small caps.

Great Expectations for Small-Cap Leadership

If small-caps do lead large caps, which areas look likely to lead within the small-cap universe? For some time, many market observers have been expecting value stocks to take the leadership reins of small cap. Yet even as the Russell 2000 Value Index enjoyed a highly impressive fourth quarter in 2020, edging past the Russell 2000 Growth Index (+33.4% versus +29.6%), it also trailed its growth counterpart in calendar 2020 by one of the largest margins on record, up 4.6% versus 34.6%. 2020 marked the tenth of the last 12 calendar years of growth's superiority.

However, we do see some signs that a change may be coming. The same robust economic conditions that tend to favor small caps also have historically rewarded value. Specifically, when nominal GDP growth has exceeded 5% (the current consensus expectation for 2021 and 2022), small-cap value outperformed small-cap growth 68% of the time by an average of more than 4%. We would welcome such a leadership shift. At the same time, however, we are more confident in the likelihood of ongoing leadership for cyclicals (a status they assumed within small cap in May 2020) than we are in a sustained leadership stint for small-cap value.

Rolling 12 Month Returns of Russell 2000 Pure Value vs Russell 2000 Pure Growth Indexes

From 12/31/00 to 12/31/20

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

When we talk to companies, they tell us about growing order books, scarcity of inventory, and strong, low-debt balance sheets, all of which support the idea that a cyclical rebound is under way. In addition to these supportive cyclical conditions, value will also need market leadership from Financials, Materials, and perhaps Energy to pull ahead of growth. These three, often referred to as the "reflationary" sectors, would benefit from sustained inflation and/or commodity price strength, both of which might occur if the dollar continues to weaken. While all of that seems plausible to us, this sort of macro projection lies beyond our core competencies. So while it's true that there is substantial overlap between value and cyclicals, we feel more secure about the prospects for the latter. More important for our investors, the small-cap value index is not the best proxy for how our own value-oriented strategies invest, and we think these portfolios should be able to do well regardless of how the value index performs.

With all of this in mind, we have been actively investing in a variety of diverse cyclical companies. For example, we have been focusing on those businesses that look poised to benefit from those changes in consumer behaviors that have been precipitated or accelerated by the coronavirus. We also continue to invest in companies that help to manage the increased complexity of logistics for other businesses. The increased popularity of outdoor leisure activities, specifically for recreational vehicles and boating, has led us to manufacturers that should benefit from the sustainably higher demand for products and aftermarket services. Ongoing strength in the housing market is seeding opportunities across several of our strategies as more and more people can live farther from their employers, particularly in the absence of a daily commute. Workers requiring additional or reworked space for home offices is creating demand for new homes and home remodeling as well as consistently reliable connectivity. We therefore hold homebuilding, building products, and manufactured housing companies. We also own a number of companies in the semiconductor capital equipment space across several of our strategies as the secular shift toward work from home is intersecting fortuitously with both the longstanding trend toward more widespread use of semis and current highly favorable supply/demand dynamics.

Hard Times or Good Times Ahead?

Our outlook hinges on two percentages, 84% and 88%. Each can help to answer two of the most relevant investor questions for 2021. The first is, do we think that small caps will see a correction during the year? This seems probable. Taking the long view (as is our wont), in 84% of the past 25 calendar years, small caps have experienced a decline of at least 10%. It's important to keep this in perspective by recalling two aspects of volatility: it is a regularly recurring feature of the small-cap landscape, one that investors should expect, and its sudden movements can benefit a disciplined active manager. The current environment somewhat increases our expectations for volatility. Needless to say, the market endured above-average volatility in 2020, and stocks do not typically transition seamlessly from high volatility periods to more placid ones. The three years that followed the wildly tumultuous 2008, for example, each experienced volatility spikes of their own. In addition, as we write this letter in late January, we note that the small-cap market is seeing elements of frothiness, including a surge in SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations) issuance and considerable intra-day volatility in certain stocks favored by day traders. While not a reason for any long-term concern, these developments echo past excesses.

The second question is, do we think that small caps can advance over the next several years? That seems likely to us. Again, taking the long view, 88% of all rolling three-year return periods since 1945 have produced positive returns for small caps, according to data from Center for Research into Security Prices. The current probability might be even higher, due to the aforementioned below average valuations for small caps in the context of 1% Treasury bond yields, an accommodative Federal Reserve, and a recovering economy in the U.S. and for most of the globe. Even against this constructive backdrop, we expect selectivity to be key. The economy is likely to continue rebounding in an uneven fashion as growth revs up and ultimately stabilizes. Regardless, however, of the shape our collective "new normal" takes, we think 2021 will not only be different enough from pre-2020 to create potential advantages for disciplined active management but should also be a rewarding one for select cyclicals in the small-cap universe.

The thoughts concerning recent market movements and future prospects for small-company stocks are solely those of Royce Investment Partners, and, of course, there can be no assurances with respect to future small-cap market performance.

The performance data and trends outlined in this presentation are presented for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Historical market trends are not necessarily indicative of future market movements.

