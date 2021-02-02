Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

Investment company Riverstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Merck Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, MPWR, VO, VOO,

DKNG, MPWR, VO, VOO, Added Positions: DXCM, MTCH, PODD, TFX, KEYS, TOL, TSCO, BRK.B, DHR, GOOGL, AMZN, JPST,

DXCM, MTCH, PODD, TFX, KEYS, TOL, TSCO, BRK.B, DHR, GOOGL, AMZN, JPST, Reduced Positions: PYPL, IVV, O, OHI, PDI, ELS, SPY, RTX, PCI, NVG, AMAT, HD, MAIN, VTI, LLY,

PYPL, IVV, O, OHI, PDI, ELS, SPY, RTX, PCI, NVG, AMAT, HD, MAIN, VTI, LLY, Sold Out: MRK,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 98,063 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 44,532 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,766 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,096 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,819 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 52,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $374.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $394.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $215.97 and $265.89, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $274.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Riverstone Advisors, LLC still held 11,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.