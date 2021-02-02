>
Articles 

Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, Sells Merck Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

February 02, 2021 | About: DXCM +3.14% PODD +4.2% JPST +0% DKNG +8.55% MPWR +1.8% VO +1.59% VOO +1.44% ELS +0.38% MRK +0.53%

Investment company Riverstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Merck Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Riverstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Riverstone Advisors, LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 98,063 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  2. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 44,532 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,766 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,096 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,819 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 52,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.43. The stock is now traded at around $374.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $212.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 114.25%. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $394.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 12,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $215.97 and $265.89, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $274.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Reduced: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Riverstone Advisors, LLC still held 11,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Riverstone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

Comments

