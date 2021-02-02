Claybrook Capital, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology

Investment company Claybrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, sells SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, ProShares Ultra Technology, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claybrook Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Claybrook Capital, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, ARKK, APD, XLE, JETS, ORCL, REM, GSBD, EARN, KYN,

CRM, ARKK, APD, XLE, JETS, ORCL, REM, GSBD, EARN, KYN, Added Positions: MSFT, QQQ, BXMT, LADR, NEA, NVG, NZF, BDX, INTC, SPY, TPVG, MHN, STWD, PNF, BNY, IQI, PNI, PNNT, ET, BCSF, PCI, AMZN,

MSFT, QQQ, BXMT, LADR, NEA, NVG, NZF, BDX, INTC, SPY, TPVG, MHN, STWD, PNF, BNY, IQI, PNI, PNNT, ET, BCSF, PCI, AMZN, Reduced Positions: VT, ROM, VEA, VWO, RTX, SH, BA,

VT, ROM, VEA, VWO, RTX, SH, BA, Sold Out: XLU, CVS, GLD, HON, MDT, AAN, TLT, BABA, BKCC,

For the details of Claybrook Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claybrook+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,885 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 792,367 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) - 468,529 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,243 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,447 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $234.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $146.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 17,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $273.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 51,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 95.47%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 96.93%. The purchase prices were between $21.03 and $28.85, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 121,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ladder Capital Corp by 78.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 77,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32.

Claybrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.73.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.58%. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Claybrook Capital, LLC still held 36,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology by 69.8%. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Claybrook Capital, LLC still held 11,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.08%. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Claybrook Capital, LLC still held 22,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claybrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.43%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Claybrook Capital, LLC still held 22,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.