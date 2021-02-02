>
O'Dell Group, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

February 02, 2021 | About: HD +0.77% AMZN +1.11% MSFT -0.06% DIS +3.5% COST +1.44% MUB -0.03%

Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Dell Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27dell+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 781,310 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  2. SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 221,563 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 433,631 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 54,669 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 135,051 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $272.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $355.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.



