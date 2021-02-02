O'Dell Group, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HD, AMZN, MSFT, DIS, COST, MUB, MMM, BRK.B, VTV, PG, SBUX, IVV, GOOGL, JNJ, BABA, IEFA, VOO, IWF, DVY, PYPL, AEP, IXUS, USMV, AOM, FB, SQ, NKE, CHDN, COP, SPSB, AGG, FV, BX, BA, VCIT, KR, NEO, USAC, CVX, T, GE, NLY, ZIOP,

HD, AMZN, MSFT, DIS, COST, MUB, MMM, BRK.B, VTV, PG, SBUX, IVV, GOOGL, JNJ, BABA, IEFA, VOO, IWF, DVY, PYPL, AEP, IXUS, USMV, AOM, FB, SQ, NKE, CHDN, COP, SPSB, AGG, FV, BX, BA, VCIT, KR, NEO, USAC, CVX, T, GE, NLY, ZIOP, Added Positions: DGRO, IJR, FXD, QTEC, FDN, FXL, IEF, EEM,

DGRO, IJR, FXD, QTEC, FDN, FXL, IEF, EEM, Reduced Positions: SDY, SPLG, SPY, AAPL, BND, VWO, EFA, JPM, VEA,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 781,310 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 221,563 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 433,631 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 54,669 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 135,051 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $272.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $355.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.