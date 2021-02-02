Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Novartis AG

Investment company Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Novartis AG, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHX, SCHZ, AMAT, FLRN, WELL, SR, IJH, IJT, IWM, BAC, GD, MDLZ, PSX, IWB,

SCHX, SCHZ, AMAT, FLRN, WELL, SR, IJH, IJT, IWM, BAC, GD, MDLZ, PSX, IWB, Added Positions: VTV, GOOG, VEA, VOE, VWO, VTI, DBEF, SPY, BSV, GOF, IVW, IJK, IWP, VBR, VTWO, USMV, AGG, IJS, HDV, SRPT, BND, EFAV, VCIT, MMT, QQQ, SPYG, MMM, MMU, VZ, VGSH, FIS, BRK.B, ACN, CVX, EMR, T, TIP, HD, QUAL, DIS, LMT, MCD, MSFT, PEP, EEMV, SO, SBUX, BIV, RTX, V, IJR, CVS, UNH, KYN, JPC,

VTV, GOOG, VEA, VOE, VWO, VTI, DBEF, SPY, BSV, GOF, IVW, IJK, IWP, VBR, VTWO, USMV, AGG, IJS, HDV, SRPT, BND, EFAV, VCIT, MMT, QQQ, SPYG, MMM, MMU, VZ, VGSH, FIS, BRK.B, ACN, CVX, EMR, T, TIP, HD, QUAL, DIS, LMT, MCD, MSFT, PEP, EEMV, SO, SBUX, BIV, RTX, V, IJR, CVS, UNH, KYN, JPC, Reduced Positions: VUG, VOT, VBK, CNC, VOO, VLUE, VB, EPD, MDT, VGT, CL, ET, PFO, MA, DVY, IWF, MTUM, BA, VNQ, MMP, LOW, RSP, SLYG, WES, WMB, PG, JPM, CSCO, INTC,

VUG, VOT, VBK, CNC, VOO, VLUE, VB, EPD, MDT, VGT, CL, ET, PFO, MA, DVY, IWF, MTUM, BA, VNQ, MMP, LOW, RSP, SLYG, WES, WMB, PG, JPM, CSCO, INTC, Sold Out: IAU, NVS, EFG,

For the details of Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 248,381 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,090,488 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 76,405 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 156,120 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 37,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 89.84%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1927.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $381.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.43%. The sale prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC still held 26,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.