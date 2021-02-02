Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Emerson Electric Co, International Business Machines Corp

Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Lincoln National Corp, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Emerson Electric Co, International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,783 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,414 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 64,615 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 64,557 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,533 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 62,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $200.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 69.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 50,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $542.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $242.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86.