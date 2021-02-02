S.A. Mason LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Rollins Inc, Unilever NV, Boeing Co

Investment company S.A. Mason LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Rollins Inc, Unilever NV, Boeing Co, Steelcase Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2020Q4, S.A. Mason LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VOO, AMZN, UL, MGK, GVI, VHT, WFCPL.PFD, IJK, IJJ, IWP, CVS, CEF, WOPEY, NMPNF, RMNI, GFI, CAPL, GLP, SBSW, PLTR, DRD, HMY, SSLZY, ANDR, ABEV, NAT, RANKF,

VOO, AMZN, UL, MGK, GVI, VHT, WFCPL.PFD, IJK, IJJ, IWP, CVS, CEF, WOPEY, NMPNF, RMNI, GFI, CAPL, GLP, SBSW, PLTR, DRD, HMY, SSLZY, ANDR, ABEV, NAT, RANKF, Added Positions: VTI, VO, VB, BIV, IVV, BND, GLD, IAU, VTIP, QQQ, BSV, JKG, SCHA, DBEF, SCHM, VTEB, SPMD, SLV, FB, MRK, VNQ, VBK, BRK.B, CCL, NVDA, T, SHYG, HWM, LDOS, VTRS, GOLD, SWBI, TMO, ISRG, TSLA, NOBL, HD, PFE, KO, GOOGL, INTC, PH, ECL, KMI, VMBS, CCJ, GDX,

VTI, VO, VB, BIV, IVV, BND, GLD, IAU, VTIP, QQQ, BSV, JKG, SCHA, DBEF, SCHM, VTEB, SPMD, SLV, FB, MRK, VNQ, VBK, BRK.B, CCL, NVDA, T, SHYG, HWM, LDOS, VTRS, GOLD, SWBI, TMO, ISRG, TSLA, NOBL, HD, PFE, KO, GOOGL, INTC, PH, ECL, KMI, VMBS, CCJ, GDX, Reduced Positions: ROL, NKE, MSFT, INTU, BA, SCS, ORLY, SPY, VEA, PG, MA, VV, AAPL, NEE, WMT, ENV, AMGN, TIP, VAR, PEP, DIS, K, BSX, BP, EOG, XOM, COP, XYL, BDX, MDLZ, TJX, VZ, RTX, CI, UPS, CVX, AXP, KHC, TWTR, BAC, GE, ITT, WEN, EMR, AVNS, PSX, VYM, SJM, WORK, ITW, COTY, OXY, LLY, C,

ROL, NKE, MSFT, INTU, BA, SCS, ORLY, SPY, VEA, PG, MA, VV, AAPL, NEE, WMT, ENV, AMGN, TIP, VAR, PEP, DIS, K, BSX, BP, EOG, XOM, COP, XYL, BDX, MDLZ, TJX, VZ, RTX, CI, UPS, CVX, AXP, KHC, TWTR, BAC, GE, ITT, WEN, EMR, AVNS, PSX, VYM, SJM, WORK, ITW, COTY, OXY, LLY, C, Sold Out: UN, PM, RWX, GLW, SLB, VNT, 22S4,

For the details of S.A. Mason LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.a.+mason+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,198 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 22,790 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.69% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,296 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 10,004 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 16,078 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79. The stock is now traded at around $209.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $116.67 and $117.64, with an estimated average price of $117.16. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 22,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $197.34 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $218.65. The stock is now traded at around $238.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $33.9, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $31.8.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.