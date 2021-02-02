Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Illumina Inc

Investment company Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Fiverr International, sells The Trade Desk Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Illumina Inc, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADSK, FVRR, DOCU, AJG, MSCI, MAS, BR,

ADSK, FVRR, DOCU, AJG, MSCI, MAS, BR, Added Positions: XLY, IVW, ROP, MDY, IEMG, DIS, IWM, MGA, ABT, CHD, ACN, EL, APD, LMT, CMI, ALGN, AMP, BAC, PYPL, ZTS, FB, ANTM, TFX, ITW, EW, LDOS, BAX, BMY, PFE, CNC,

XLY, IVW, ROP, MDY, IEMG, DIS, IWM, MGA, ABT, CHD, ACN, EL, APD, LMT, CMI, ALGN, AMP, BAC, PYPL, ZTS, FB, ANTM, TFX, ITW, EW, LDOS, BAX, BMY, PFE, CNC, Reduced Positions: TTD, AAPL, SPY, IWF, SHOP, IWV, AMZN, IWD, MASI, TSLA, QUAL, PTON, V, VZ, UPS, AXON, VIG, PANW, NKE, VWO, UNH, VEA, XOM, GOOGL, MTCH, LOW, IVE, IJR, IJH, ZM, PEP, PG, AKAM, AVGO, IEFA, GE,

TTD, AAPL, SPY, IWF, SHOP, IWV, AMZN, IWD, MASI, TSLA, QUAL, PTON, V, VZ, UPS, AXON, VIG, PANW, NKE, VWO, UNH, VEA, XOM, GOOGL, MTCH, LOW, IVE, IJR, IJH, ZM, PEP, PG, AKAM, AVGO, IEFA, GE, Sold Out: ILMN, PLUG,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 165,998 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 123,413 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,883 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 43,087 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 217,614 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $294.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $182.24. The stock is now traded at around $233.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $239.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $393.66. The stock is now traded at around $425.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 91.99%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $169.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 55,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 69,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $398.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,702 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $391.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $328.22.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $23.03.